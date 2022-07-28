Indiana AG Investigating Abortion Doc Who Helped 10-Year-Old Rape Victim
HOW COME, TODD?
Indiana’s attorney general has launched an investigation into the doctor who performed abortion services for a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim, according to the doctor’s attorney. In a prepared statement to reporters, Kathleen DeLaney, a lawyer representing Dr. Caitlin Bernard, explained that an official notice from Attorney General Todd Rokita had arrived on Tuesday. “We are in the process of reviewing this information,” DeLaney said. “It’s unclear to us what is the nature of the investigation and what authority he has to investigate Dr. Bernard.” Rokita’s office confirmed the probe on Wednesday, telling the New York Daily News, “As the Attorney General, I’m duty-bound to investigate issues brought to my attention over which I have authority, especially when they involve children.” After the case was thrust into a national spotlight at the beginning of July, Rokita repeatedly questioned whether Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist, had reported the procedure to state health authorities within a three-day requirement. Documents obtained by a number of news outlets, including the Indianapolis Star, less than two weeks ago proved that she had.