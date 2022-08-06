CHEAT SHEET
Indiana Becomes First State to Pass Abortion Ban After Roe Reversal
Indiana has become the first state to pass a near-total abortion ban after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced in a statement late Friday that he’d signed the legislation “after long days of hearings filled with sobering and personal testimony.” His announcement came shortly after the Indiana Senate voted 28-19 to approve the bill, which includes exceptions only to protect the life of the mother, in cases of fatal fetal anomalies, or in cases of rape or incest, both of which are limited to 10 weeks post-fertilization. No Democrats voted to approve the bill. The ban will go into effect on Sept. 15.