Indiana Cop Fired for Racist Facebook Posts Two Days Into Job
Only two days into the job, an Indiana cop was let go after racist posts he allegedly shared on his personal Facebook account before working at the Marion Police Department resurfaced. In one post from June 2022, Chaz Foy reportedly wrote, “With gas hitting 4.89 and climbing, let’s all take a moment to appreciate better times” and attached an image of Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, according to IndyStar. Another post on Foy’s account from April 2021 featured a caricature of a Black man with the caption “Martin Looter King.” Upon review of the posts, Marion Chief of Police Angela Haley said in a statement that the posts “are not in keeping with the standards” of her department and announced Foy’s employment termination. “I do not condone this type of behavior and will not tolerate it,” Haley wrote. Foy was sworn in just this Monday and was fired Wednesday.