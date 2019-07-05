CHEAT SHEET
Indiana Holocaust Survivor Eva Kor Dies Near Auschwitz
Eva Mozes Kor survived the horrors of Auschwitz—and torture by Josef Mengele—during the Holocaust. On Thursday morning, the Indiana woman died a few miles from the concentration camp while leading a educational trip, IndyStar reported. Kor’s parents and two older sisters were gassed to death at Auschwitz, but she and 10-year-old sister Miriam were picked by Mengele for his sadistic twin experiments. After liberation, she moved to Israel and then Indiana, and devoted her life to telling her story and preaching forgiveness. “My mother’s memory will best be honored by people doing the right thing, by taking her example, by believing in what is right,” her son Alex said. A day before her death, the 85-year-old posted a light-hearted message about her visit on Twitter.