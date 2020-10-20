CHEAT SHEET
    IN Candidate Challenging Mike Pence’s Brother: I’ve Received Racist Threats, Had Window Smashed

    ‘IT’S TERRIFYING’

    Patricia Kelly Yeo

    Breaking News/Cheat Sheet Intern

    Jeannine Lee Lake, the Democratic House candidate challenging Vice President Mike Pence’s brother Greg in Indiana’s 6th Congressional District, says she’s been subject to a slew of racist threats and intimidation. Last week, Lake and several witnesses said three gunshots rang out outside her campaign car. Lake, a Black woman who ran against Greg Pence in 2018, said there were no incidents of overt racism in the last election, but this time is different. In August, her campaign RV window was smashed in. “It’s terrifying to me,” she told the Associated Press. “Now, in the scope of where we’re at with this campaign, in terms of some of the negative things, the harassment that’s happened, I do feel like things are escalating quite a bit.”

