Harrison Ford Gets Teary-Eyed for ‘Muted’ Cannes Audience
YAWNFEST
Tears streamed down the Indiana Jones star’s face multiple times at this year’s Cannes Film Festival as the audience erupted into claps and cheers following the debut of his fifth and last installment of the adventure series, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. But moments before, the 142-minute film heard a “muted response,” with audience members “whispering out of boredom in French” during the screening, Variety reported. The festival reserved most of its praise for the veteran actor himself, who was recognized with a surprise honorary Palme d’Or ahead of the movie’s premier. When he went to accept the award, Ford was visibly emotional, telling the audience he was “very touched, very moved” by the honor. “They say when you’re about to die you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes, a great part of my life but not all of my life,” Ford said. His last hurrah as Indiana Jones will be available to general audiences in theaters starting June 30.