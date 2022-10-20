‘Indiana Jones’ Star Ke Huy Quan Reveals Backstory Behind Harrison Ford Reunion
‘ARE YOU SHORT ROUND?’
The most heart-meltingly wholesome moment of Disney’s D23 Expo just got even sweeter. At the September event, actor Ke Huy Quan was pictured hugging his former Indiana Jones co-star Harrison Ford, both men looking positively elated as they reunited for the first time in 38 years. Quan opened up about the moment to New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan, who shared an extract from the interview on Wednesday. Quan said he was told at the Expo that Ford was nearby, and walked out of the green room to see the legendary actor standing a few feet away. “And as I walk close, my heart is pounding,” the Everything Everywhere All at Once actor said. “I’m thinking, ‘Is he gonna recognize me? The last time he saw me, I was a little kid.’” Ford then turned around, “that classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look” plastered on his face, Quan said, recalling he was worried the older performer would mistake him for a pesky fan. “But he looks and points at me and says, ‘Are you Short Round?’ Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, ‘Yes, Indy,’” Quan said. “And he said, ‘Come here,’ and gave me a big hug.”