Indiana Lawmakers Override Republican Governor’s Veto of Transgender Sports Ban
VETO THE VETO
Republican state lawmakers in Indiana voted to override the governor’s veto of a bill that forbids transgender females from competing in girls sports. The Senate voted 32-15 in favor of overriding the veto and the House 67-28, Indiana joins more than a dozen states that have enacted similar laws in the past two years. In March, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb unexpectedly vetoed the measure, saying in his veto statement that the bill did not put forward a consistent strategy for addressing “fairness in K-12 sports” even if he “support[s] the effort overall.” Activists rallied against the bill before today’s vote and the ACLU of Indiana said that it plans to file a lawsuit against the “hateful legislation” to try and stop it from taking effect on July 1.