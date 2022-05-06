Jailed Indy Man Wins in Local Election Despite Murder Charge
WIN SOME, LOSE SOME
An Indiana man managed to earn his spot in a local township election—all after admitting he killed his wife Elizabeth “Nikki” Wilhoite with a flower pot. Andrew Wilhoite was one of three Republican candidates to move forward on Tuesday for a seat on the board of Clinton Township. Whether Wilhoite, who came third in the race, will be able to actually keep the seat is unknown, as Wilhoite has remained in jail since March after he told officers he threw a concrete flower pot at his wife’s head and dumped her body over a bridge. Indiana law doesn’t prevent a candidate from running even while incarcerated for a felony, though that changes if the candidate ends up convicted. Should Wilhoite win the board seat, he may even be able to perform his duties from behind bars, according to the co-chair of the Indiana Election Division. “How that practically gets executed will depend on the facts,” Brad King told the Indianapolis Star.