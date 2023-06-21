Indiana Man Lived Double Life to Hide History, Forensics Company Says
SECRET PAST
An Indiana man who died in 2012 spent decades living under a fake name and backstory, all in an effort to outrun his notorious criminal past, according to a forensic investigations company. Moxxy Forensic Investigations found that the man who died as Bill Lee Hull was in fact Albert Edwin Roadhs, a member of the Colorado-based “Shotgun Bandits” who committed a series of armed robberies in Denver in 1955. While part of the gang, Roadhs went by the name “Pinky” and spent decades behind bars, local TV station WXIN reported. Roadhs vanished from the historical record soon after his incarceration. The company believes that’s because he reinvented himself as Hull, even removing his own fingerprints to conceal his identity—though by what means he did so is unclear.