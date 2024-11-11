Crime & Justice

Jury Delivers Verdict in Indiana’s Delphi Murders Trial

JUSTICE SERVED

Richard Allen, a former drug store worker, was the main suspect in the murder of two Indiana teenage girls.

Amethyst Martinez
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Richard Allen.
Indiana State Police

An Indiana man has been found guilty of murder in connection with the 2017 slayings of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana.

The former drug store worker, Richard Allen, was convicted on two counts of murder, and two more counts of murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping.

The killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, stunned the state and made national news after the girls disappeared during a hike in the small town. The girls were later found in a wooded area.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the trial, which started in October, gruesome details of their murder were released.

BLOOMINGTON, UNITED STATES - 2022/10/31: Carroll County Sheriff Tobias Leazenby speaks during a press conference after they arrested Richard Allen due to the 2017 murder of the two eighth-graders in Delphi. Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced at a press conference that they had arrested the Delphi, Indiana, man Richard Allen for the murders of the eight-graders, Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, in 2017. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
BLOOMINGTON, UNITED STATES - 2022/10/31: Carroll County Sheriff Tobias Leazenby speaks during a press conference after they arrested Richard Allen due to the 2017 murder of the two eighth-graders in Delphi. Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced at a press conference that they had arrested the Delphi, Indiana, man Richard Allen for the murders of the eight-graders, Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, in 2017. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland claimed that Allen, 52, admitted to committing the crimes to multiple people, including his wife, inmates and correctional officers, after he was arrested.

According to reporting by the Associated Press, “Dr. Monica Wala, Allen’s psychologist at the Westville Correctional Facility, said Allen shared details of the crime in some of the confessions, including telling her he slashed the girls’ throats and put tree branches over their bodies.” Wala wrote in a report that Allen told her that he “abandoned his plans to rape the teens when a van passed nearby.”

The trial was frequently delayed due to an evidence leak, the withdrawal of public defenders, among other disruptions.

AP reported that Allen showed no reaction in the courtroom when the verdict was delivered. His sentencing date is next month, and he faces up to 130 years in prison.

Read it at Delphi Murders Case
Amethyst Martinez

Amethyst Martinez

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsTrump to Hand Puppy Killer One of America’s Most Powerful Jobs
Will Neal
mediaJon Stewart Blows Up Key Theory on Why Dems Got ‘Shellacked’
Michael Boyle
politicsMusk Turning Himself Into the ‘Guest Who Wouldn’t Leave’ at Mar-a-Lago
Will Neal
arts-and-cultureKate Cancer Fakery Allegations Force Palace Media Clean Up
Tom Sykes
politicsDonald Trump Jr. Joining ‘Anti-Woke’ Venture Capital Firm Financing Tucker Carlson
Sean Craig