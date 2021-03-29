Indiana Man Fed Poisoned Oatmeal, Strangled With ‘Favorite’ Tie
LAST MEAL
An Indiana woman allegedly laced her ex’s oatmeal with fentanyl, then strangled the barely conscious man to death with his favorite tie while slamming his head against the floor, Cleveland CBS affiliate WOIO reports. The lifeless body of Ohio native Francis Kelley, 46, was found earlier this year in his Carmel, Indiana, home by a friend. On Thursday, Heidi Marie Littlefield, 41, her daughter Logan Marie Runyon, 22, and her daughter’s boyfriend, 29-year-old Robert James Walker, were arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Kelley’s death. Kelley and Littlefield had reportedly been in a heated custody battle, and he suspected Littlefield was up to no good. In text messages between the two, Kelley reportedly remarked that his oatmeal tasted strange.
“You were in my fridge last night and it tastes funny after a couple bites and now I’m lightheaded,” Kelley wrote. Investigators say the odd flavor came from the fentanyl Littlefield used to spike the cereal and that she and her daughter had previously added it to Kelley’s miso soup in an earlier attempt to do him in. Cops say Littlefield paid Walker $2,500 to kill Kelley, but Walker—who told detectives he never had any intention of carrying out the contract murder—spent the money on drugs. When he was picked up earlier this week on an outstanding local warrant, Walker told police that Littlefield had drugged Kelley’s oatmeal.
He said it was the third time Littlefield had tried to kill Kelley. Walker told investigators that Littlefield and Runyon snuck into Kelley±s house, where they found the man gasping for air after he had eaten the fentanyl-laced oatmeal, to complete the job.
An affidavit filed in the case says, “Walker advised Heidi tried to get Logan to ‘snap his neck,’ but Logan couldn’t do it, so Heidi then tied ‘his favorite’ tie around his neck and began smashing his head into the ground.”