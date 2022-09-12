Indiana Mom and Ex-BF Charged Three Years After 8-Month-Old Girl Vanished
‘QUITE FRANKLY ANGRY’
A grand jury has indicted an Indiana woman with four counts of neglect in connection to the disappearance of her infant daughter more than three years ago. Amber Robertson, 23, was arrested on Saturday, according to Indianapolis authorities. Her ex-boyfriend, Robert Lyons, who also faces neglect charges and is listed as Robertson’s co-defendant on court documents, was still at large on Monday. Amiah Robertson was last seen “alive and well” in Lyons’ care on March 9, 2019, police said. Her family reported her missing on March 16. At a press conference a week later, Indianapolis Police Chief Bryan Roach said investigators were “frustrated and quite frankly angry” by the lack of cooperation of “those most closely involved” in the case. The indictment, returned last week, alleges Robertson “abandoned or cruelly confined” Amiah and “deprived [her] of necessary support.” Ryan Morris, Robertson’s current partner, told WXIN that she had occasionally spoken about Amiah. “She would tear up and shut down and I knew she was hurting,” Morris said.