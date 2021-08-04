Indiana Mom Chopped Up Hubby, Forced Kids to Help Clean It Up: Cops
GRUESOME
Indiana mom Thessalonica Allen is facing multiple charges after allegedly killing her husband Randy Allen, chopping him up, then forcing her two kids to help her dispose of the body parts. The children found Randy lying on the floor of their LaPorte home last Tuesday, bleeding from a gunshot wound, police say. Thessalonica allegedly told them not to call 911, and Randy eventually bled to death. LaPorte County Police say she then chopped up his body with an ax and made the kids put body parts into a bag and help her clean up the scene. In a search of Allen’s apartment, a to-do list was found detailing how to get dispose of Randy’s body. “We’re devastated. This was a senseless murder that didn’t have to happen,” said Randy’s older sister Sharon Colmen. Police say Thessalonica told them her husband choked and attacked her before she shot him.