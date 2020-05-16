Indiana Pol Who Posted Racist Meme Booted From Committee Posts

Read it at WTHR
An Indiana lawmaker who posted a racist meme and then refused to apologize for it was booted from two committees and lost his leadership position. “I don’t see color,” state Rep. Jim Lucas claimed after the photo of black kids dancing with the caption “We gon’ get free money!” sparked outrage. House Speaker Todd Huston told WTHR that he told Lucas, a fellow Republican, that the meme was “unacceptable.” Indiana Black Legislative Caucus has called for Lucas to be removed from office—but he remains unrepentant. “Too many people choose to be offended by pretty much anything right now and I refuse to live my life walking on eggshells,” he said.