Indiana School Launches Investigation After Instagram Photo Shows Students Performing Nazi Salute

Officials at Zionsville Community High School in Indiana are investigating a picture that appears to show a group of students performing the Nazi salute, The Indianapolis Star reports. The photo, taken at the school and posted on Instagram, reportedly featured 14 students, with 10 of them performing the salute. In a Thursday night email to parents and staff, Zionsville Superintendent Scott Robison said a concerned student sent the photo to a teacher, who then notified him. “Our school community’s efforts to foster cultural understanding will proceed, though they are set back mightily by this repugnant image,” Robison said, calling the picture “sickening” and “beyond offensive.”
Most of the students are pictured wearing Rumblin’ Bumblers indoor soccer team jerseys, with the caption: “Rumblin bumblers isn’t just a indoor soccer team, we are a cultural phenomenon.” According to the newspaper, a Weebly website for the Rumblin’ Bumblers featured player nicknames referencing Jews and child rapists. One nickname was “Judenschlau,” which translates to “clever Jew” in German. The website also reportedly includes “racist language” and alluded to “raping” another team.