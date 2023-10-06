Indiana School Says It Will Keep Using the N-Word in History Lessons
DOUBLING DOWN
A school in Indiana says that it’ll continue to use the N-word as part of its 6th and 7th grade history lessons “solely for educational purposes” after parents complained. A teacher at Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Hobart emailed parents that she was going to explain to students “about the importance of slavery to plantation owners.” The lesson happened to include the use of the N-word to indicate “the difference between Bob Smith the plantation owner verses [sic] Bob Smith the slave,” but parents said the word didn’t have to be used at all. “The school administration emphasizes that such language is and will continue to be strictly confined to historical teachings and does not endorse or tolerate its use in any other context,” Principal Molly Arroyo sent in an emailed statement to The Daily Beast. “The incident underscores the importance of sensitive and responsible handling of historical materials in an educational setting, with a commitment to fostering an insightful and respectful learning environment.”