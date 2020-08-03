Indiana Schools Just Reopened. One’s Already Closing After COVID-19 Case.

Read it at The Indianapolis Star
Indiana schools are reopening for in-person learning —and one is already shutting down after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. Several other staffers at Elwood Junior Senior High School who came in contact with the infected employee are now in quarantine, The Indianapolis Star reported. At least one other staffer in the district has also tested positive, but officials inexplicably refused to say how many or where they worked. Elwood will be closed for a week for a deep cleaning.