Indiana Pol Under Fire for Racist Meme Says He’s Not Racist
In August, Indiana state lawmaker Jim Lucas was accused of racism after illustrating a post about a black rapist with a photo of a hangman’s gallows. It doesn’t look like he learned anything from that episode. The Indianapolis Star reports that Lucas, a Republican, is under fire again—this time for posting a picture of black kids dancing under the phrase “We gon’ get free money.” Lucas says that just happens to be the picture that popped up in his meme generator when he was creating a post against federal bailouts. “I don’t see anything wrong with it,” he said. “People who want to find racism are going to find racism in anything.” The Indiana Republican Party declined to weigh in, telling the Star: “If you’ve observed Rep. Lucas long enough, you know that his views are entirely his own.”