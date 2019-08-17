CHEAT SHEET
BRAZEN
Indiana State Representative Accused of Impersonating an Officer in Attempt to Buy Cocaine
An Indiana state representative is facing charges of drunken driving and impersonating an officer after police say he flashed a badge to claim he was about do a drug bust and asked someone where the “people selling drugs” lived on Saturday night, local news station WTHR reports. Court documents say Democratic representative and firefighter Dan Forestal was in an Indianapolis bar before his arrest, “harassing customers” and asking where to find “party favors such as cocaine.” He is also accused of stopping in front of a couple’s home and pretending to be an officer, telling them the feds were coming and he needed to know where drugs were being sold in the area. He allegedly identified himself as “a legit officer,” and quickly flashed his firefighter’s badge. “First he wasn't really trying to show a badge like a normal person... it was one of those quick flash and try and take away. He didn't introduce himself by any name,” James McGuire told the local news station. McGuire then took a picture of Forestal’s car and called police, leading to his arrest.
Forestal’s attorney did not provide comment to CNN. The Indianapolis Fire Department said Forestal had been suspended without pay for 240 hours, after which he’d be placed on administrative leave until the department determines their next course of action. His hearing is set for August 27.