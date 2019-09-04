CHEAT SHEET
Indiana Stepmother Arrested in Death of 10-Year-Old Found in Trash Bag: Police
An Indiana woman who reported her stepdaughter missing was arrested Wednesday after the 10-year-old’s body was found inside a trash bag in a shed behind their home, police said. Amanda Carmack, 34, was arrested Wednesday morning shortly after investigators located Skylea Carmack’s body behind their Gas City home about 80 miles from Indianapolis, state police said. Authorities said Carmack is being held on preliminary charges of murder, neglect, strangulation, and domestic battery. Formal charges are expected to be filed later this week.
“Evidence led us to her,” State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum said. “We believe she is the only one involved.” According to police, Skylea was fatally strangled Saturday, allegedly hours before her stepmother reported her missing around 9 p.m. that night. In the call to police, Carmack told authorities the child may have run away from home and that she had done so previously, Slocum said.