    3-Year-Old Shoots Murder Suspect in Indiana, Cops Say

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    A 3-year-old child in Indiana accidentally shot a murder suspect who was wanted by police one state over, leading to an arrest, police say. The Kansas City Star reports that the child fired a single shot that injured both his 21-year-old mother and a 23-year-old man described as her friend. When police responded to the shooting, which took place on Thursday and wasn’t life-threatening, they found the man had an active arrest warrant for a murder charge in Illinois. It’s not clear how the child got ahold of the weapon or how the shooting unfolded. The shooting took place in Lafayette, located northwest of Indianapolis.

