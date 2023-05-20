CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
3-Year-Old Shoots Murder Suspect in Indiana, Cops Say
WILD COINCIDENCE
Read it at The Kansas City Star
A 3-year-old child in Indiana accidentally shot a murder suspect who was wanted by police one state over, leading to an arrest, police say. The Kansas City Star reports that the child fired a single shot that injured both his 21-year-old mother and a 23-year-old man described as her friend. When police responded to the shooting, which took place on Thursday and wasn’t life-threatening, they found the man had an active arrest warrant for a murder charge in Illinois. It’s not clear how the child got ahold of the weapon or how the shooting unfolded. The shooting took place in Lafayette, located northwest of Indianapolis.