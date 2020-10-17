Indiana Sophomore Shot Dead While Protecting Friend During Night Out in Tuscaloosa: Family

Read it at AL.com
Indiana University sophomore Schulyer Bradley, a scholar athlete and member of the Acacia Fraternity, was shot dead while on a night out in Tuscaloosa in an incident his father fears may have been racially motivated. Bradley, 19, was in town for a friend’s football game and reportedly became involved in a fight with a stranger early Friday morning. His father, Ghiche Bradley Sr., said Schulyer was shot protecting a friend who was being picked on. “I’m not sure if racial tension that’s going on all over played a part, but I am at a loss for the world we live in,” he said. Zachary Profozich, 22, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Schulyer’s fraternity described him as an “extraordinary human, brother, friend and son.”