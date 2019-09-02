CHEAT SHEET
MALL MAYHEM
Two People Are in Custody After Shooting at Indiana Walmart
Yet another shooting took place inside a Walmart on Sunday afternoon, just weeks after a mass shooting at a Walmart in Texas claimed 22 lives. Police are investigating after one person was shot inside the Walmart in Hobart, Indiana. Two suspects are in custody after the shooting, according to Hobart police, and the sole victim was in “relatively stable condition” before being transferred to a hospital. Police also said weapons were recovered from the scene, but did not offer any information on the suspects or their motive. “Walmart has been evacuated and the scene is secure and is being processed as a crime scene at this time,” Hobart police said in a statement. “This investigation is in its infancy and more information will be posted as soon as additional facts are established,” the statement said. “At this time, there is not any threat to the public.”
Last month, a man opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas after posting an online manifesto filled with hatred of immigrants. And on Saturday, another mass shooting in Odessa, Texas, killed five people and injured nearly 20 more.