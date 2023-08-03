Indiana Woman Dies After Drinking Too Much Water
The family of an Indiana woman who died after drinking too much water is now raising awareness about the rare condition of water intoxication. Ashley Summers, 35, was celebrating Fourth of July weekend at Lake Freeman when disaster struck, her brother told WRTV. Devon Miller said he got a distressed call from a family member who said Summers had “brain swelling” and was in the hospital. Earlier that day, Miller said Summers was feeling dehydrated and started chugging water. “Someone said she drank four bottles of water in 20 minutes. I mean, an average water bottle is like 16 ounces, so that was 64 ounces that she drank in a span of 20 minutes. That’s half a gallon. That’s what you’re supposed to drink in a whole day,” Miller said. Summers eventually passed out in her garage and was taken to the hospital, but she never regained consciousness. As it turned out, water toxicity was the culprit, caused by an electrolyte imbalance that occurs when drinking too much water too quickly. “It was a shock to all of us,” Miller said.