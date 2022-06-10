Woman Used Apple AirTag to Track and Kill Boyfriend With Her Car: Cops
A 26-year-old woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly used an AirTag to track her boyfriend down, accuse him of cheating on her, and then fatally run him over with her car. Witnesses who spoke to police said that Gaylyn Morris, charged Thursday with vehicular homicide, had charged into an Indianapolis pub around midnight last Friday to confront the victim, Andre Smith. Two witnesses said they heard Morris tell her boyfriend she had found him using the AirTag tracking device that she’d placed in his car. Both were eventually thrown out of the pub, along with another woman. Morris then got into her Chevy Impala, “hit the gas,” and clipped Smith, according to court documents. After Smith fell over, Morris then reversed to strike him again. A witness “could hear the crunching sound and saw the car going up as if going over a hump,” an investigator wrote. In a video obtained by the authorities, according to the Miami Herald, a woman can be heard saying, “His head is under your wheel, don’t move.” Morris later told police her intention had been to hit the woman who was with Smith.