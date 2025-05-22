Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Dies at 65

Tesla cars were outsold by a rival electric-vehicle manufacturer in Europe for the first time. The Chinese company BYD sold 7,231 fully electric cars in April compared to Tesla’s 7,165, according to the automotive data firm Jato Dynamics. The numbers represent a breakthrough for BYD as Tesla has dominated the European battery electric vehicle market for years. BYD only began operating beyond Norway and the Netherlands in late 2022, but has apparently benefited from Tesla’s reputation tanking since CEO Elon Musk joined President Donald Trump’s administration. This week, it emerged that even King Charles III decided not to go with Tesla when he bought a $210,000 fully electric SUV. Instead, the eco-conscious monarch chose to buy a Lotus, a historically British brand that now has a 51 percent Chinese ownership stake and manufactures in Wuhan, China.
Want to buy permanent U.S. residency for a cool $5 million? According to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, the website to register interest in a U.S. “gold card” should be up within a week. At an Axios “Building the Future” event in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, the Trump administration official said he expects the Trumpcard.gov website to launch in about a week. “The details of that will come soon after, but people can start to register,” he said, according to CNN. “Everyone I meet who’s not an American is going to want to buy the card if they have the fiscal capacity,” he said, per Axios. President Donald Trump announced the “gold card” in February, saying it would allow non-Americans to buy “Green Card privileges, plus.” He showed off a physical version of the literally gold-colored card last month, telling reporters, “for $5 million this could be yours.” It has a picture of his face on it and reads “the Trump card.” Lutnick on Wednesday framed the program as a way to help the U.S. pay off its debt. Experts have questioned whether Trump has the legal authority to implement the scheme without congressional approval.
A Delta Air Lines plane forced to double back and make an emergency landing was filled with such thick smoke that pilots needed to wear oxygen masks, a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board has revealed. Crew members onboard the Boeing 717 flight from Atlanta to South Carolina in February first noticed smoke near a front cabin door shortly after takeoff. The smoke soon began to pour from the plane’s air vents and fill the cabin with a thick haze, with the lead flight attendant struggling to see passengers beyond the first row, according to the report. Attendants tried to inform the pilots, but were initially prevented from doing so as the cockpit was focused on emergency protocols and flying the aircraft. The pilots wore the oxygen masks as a precaution, according to the Associated Press. Amid rising panic, flight attendants reassured passengers they were trained for such emergencies and urged everyone to stay calm as the plane quickly turned around and returned to Atlanta. Firefighters met the plane on the ground, and as pilots opened the door to the flight deck, they “noticed a tremendous amount of smoke in the cabin, and the captain immediately ordered an evacuation,” according to the report. All 99 passengers were evacuated safely, although two received minor injuries while departing the craft. The cause of the smoke remains under investigation, although an oil leak was reported on the plane’s right engine shortly after the craft turned around, the NTSB reports. The investigation is expected to conclude next year.
Jim Irsay, the longtime owner of the Indianapolis Colts who presided over one of the team’s most successful eras, has died. He was 65. The team released a statement saying that Irsay had “passed away peacefully in his sleep” on Wednesday afternoon. “Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed,” the statement added. It did not disclose a cause of death. Irsay had struggled with health and mobility issues which caused him to largely withdraw from public life, although he remained involved with the NFL and managing the Colts. He was treated for severe respiratory illness in both January and March last year, and previously said he had been doing well despite undergoing 26 surgeries over the past seven years. “We were deeply saddened to learn of Jim Irsay’s passing today,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Jim was a friend, and a man deeply committed to his family, the game, the Colts, and the Indianapolis community. On behalf of the entire NFL, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Jim’s daughters and their families, and to his many friends throughout the NFL.”
A Florida Republican congressional candidate has been sentenced to three years in federal prison following an attempt to have his rival opponent murdered by a Russian-Ukrainian hit squad. William Robert Braddock III, 41, of St. Petersburg was sentenced in Tampa federal court on Wednesday. In February, he pleaded guilty to sending an interstate transmission of a threat to injure U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. They were both candidates in the 2021 primary election to represent the 13th Congressional District of Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives. In the months ahead of the election Braddock embarked on a campaign to disparage Luna among her peers. On a call in June 2021, Braddock threatened to have Luna murdered by a “Russian-Ukrainian hit squad” if her polling numbers continued to grow. He stated, “I will be the next congressman for this district. Period. End of discussion. And anybody going up against me is f---ing ignorant for doing so. (Luna’s) ignorant so I don’t have a problem taking her out, but I’m not going to do that dirty work myself obviously.” Braddock fled to the Philippines, and gave himself up to police in Manila in June 2023. Luna was re-elected last year.
Michael Alaimo, a multifaceted actor known for his roles in Cheers, Space Jam, and the Oscar-nominated The China Syndrome, has died at age 86. Alaimo, who also appeared in the film Mr. Mom and played a doctor alongside Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight, and Bill Murray in Space Jam, “passed away peacefully” on May 2, his daughter confirmed to Variety. Alaimo got his start in theater in the 1960s, taking part in Joseph Papp’s New York Shakespeare Festival (now known as Shakespeare in the Park). He led a commedia dell’arte troupe and was involved in political activism in East Harlem before moving to San Francisco and touring with the anti-war show F.T.A. In 1973, he moved to Los Angeles, where his TV career took off with roles in The Six Million Dollar Man, Cannon and Harry O. He also appeared in The Wonder Years, Scrubs, Barney Miller, Mr. Belvedere, Hill Street Blues, and Betty White’s Off Their Rockers. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two granddaughters.
SportsCenter anchor Stan Verrett will be leaving ESPN at summer’s end after the network opted not to renew his contract, according to Front Office Sports. “We’re grateful for Stan’s many contributions and all he has brought to SportsCenter over the years,” Dave Roberts, Executive Vice President and executive editor of sports news and entertainment for the network, said in a statement. “We thank him and wish him continued success.” Verrett, who came to ESPN in 2000, had been co-anchoring the network’s flagship program from its Los Angeles studios since 2009. ESPN announced in March that, after 16 years in L.A., it would be moving that production to their Bristol, Connecticut headquarters. Verrett won’t be making the move with them. “My life is in Los Angeles is now,” Verrett wrote on X. “Nothing but gratitude for 25 years of living a dream at ESPN. I’m not retiring. Really excited about the future and some incredible opportunities. Stay tuned.” Front Office Sports reports that Verrett will help promote SportsCenter’s “50 States in 50 Days” tour in support of its forthcoming direct-to-consumer product.
A 39-year-old air traffic controller who was the sole operator on duty for the Newark Liberty International Airport during a 90-second blackout early this month penned an anonymous column warning travelers against flying out of her own airport. The air traffic controller said she was on deck around 4 a.m. on May 9 when all her frequencies cut out for 90 seconds, leaving her unable to speak with the four aircraft she was just communicating with. “Do I think it’s safe to fly from or to the airport?” she wrote in the British newspaper The Times. “Let me put it like this: I deliberately avoid my own airport when booking flights, even if the alternatives are more expensive and less convenient. If Newark’s air traffic control problems don’t get fixed, I believe it’s only a matter of time before we have a fatal crash between two planes.” She wrote that everyone on her team has experienced some form of communications failure since they were moved to Philadelphia from Long Island last summer. The FAA said in response that the move was due to “critical staffing shortfalls.” Citing Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the FAA said “our system is outdated and showing its age. When equipment issues occur, the FAA will ensure safety by slowing down air traffic at an airport.”
Tennis star Danielle Collins reprimanded a cameraman during a match Wednesday for getting a little too close while she was in the midst of a changeover. “I need to get water. We’re on a changeover. You don’t need to be that close to me, and you don’t need to be on top of Emma,” Collins told the operator during a two-minute break in her match against Emma Raducanu at the Internationaux de Strasbourg. “It’s like wildly inappropriate,” she continued, adding that it’s “not that difficult to give space.” Collins ended up taking the win and celebrated her victory by touting the importance of “self-expression” and not being afraid to embrace the emotions that come with the game. “I think to be good at anything, self-expression is really important,” Collins said after the match, according to The New York Post. “I think you have to be yourself, and I’m a competitor at the end of the day. I’m not meek and mild. I’m not someone that is going through life quietly, and I want to succeed. I know what it takes to succeed, and at this level, you have to compete and this is what competing is about.” The tennis star previously caused a stir in January after blowing kisses to hecklers during the Australian Open and motioning that they should kiss her behind.
Kim Kardashian is finally a law school graduate. The reality star shared the big news on her Instagram Stories Wednesday, where she posted pictures and videos of what appeared to be a backyard graduation ceremony. “I finally graduated law school after six years!!!” Kardashian, who completed what should have been a four-year apprenticeship in six years due to delays like COVID-19, wrote. The beauty mogul was joined by her children and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian. Taking inspiration from her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian, Kim enrolled in the apprenticeship in 2019 with hopes to employ her legal knowledge in the prison reform space. She took the “baby bar” exam three times before passing in 2021, and more recently took the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam in March to be able to take the Bar exam and eventually practice law in California. “It’s an absolute honor to stand here today, not just as mentors, but as witnesses to one of the most inspiring legal journeys we’ve ever seen,” Jessica Jackson, one of the attorneys who sponsored Kim’s education, said during the ceremony.