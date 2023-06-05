Indianapolis Colts Player Reportedly Made Wagers on His Own Team
A player for the Indianapolis Colts is reportedly in hot water for placing “hundreds of wagers” on sporting events over the past two years including some that involved his own team, Sports Handle reported Monday, citing sources. The alleged wagering goes against NFL rules, but the league and Colts still haven’t doled out punishment or publicly identified the player involved. The source described the player to Sports Handle as being “not considered a superstar,” but known enough “that an ardent NFL fan has probably heard of him.” The source said the player allegedly wagered through “an account opened by an acquaintance” and he remains on the Colts’ active roster. Jenny Reske, an official with Indiana’s gaming commission, told Sports Handle that it’s probing the matter. As legal sports betting sweeps the country, the NFL has come down harsh on players who wager, suspending Atlanta Falcons star wideout Calvin Ridley for the entirety of last season.