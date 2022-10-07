Colts Running Back Visibly Stumbles, Suffers Concussion After Hit
THAT’S NOT GOOD
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines appeared visibly unwell as he stumbled across the field, suffering a concussion after taking what was described as a “big” and “hard” hit Thursday night against D.J. Jones and Nik Bonitto of the Denver Broncos. It appears helmet-to-helmet contact was made with Bonitto. Footage posted to social media shows the moment Hines was struck during the opening drive and then struggled to walk as he was helped up by teammates Quenton Nelson and Bernhard Raimann. Hines was taken to the locker room to be evaluated but was later ruled out for the game, according to ESPN. There are fears Hines showed signs of “gross motor instability” afterward, similar to scenes from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion during last week’s game against the Bills. Indianapolis won in overtime 12-9.