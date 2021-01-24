‘Act of Evil’: Indianapolis Police Investigate Mass Murder

Indianapolis police are investigating a mass shooting that left five people and a pregnant woman’s unborn baby dead and a community reeling from what the mayor called “an act of evil.”

Authorities provided little information about the victims or the motive but said the FBI and federal prosecutors had been alerted.

“I want those responsible to know that the full might of local, state, and federal law enforcement are coming for them as I speak,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

“Coming for them today, coming for them tonight, coming for them tomorrow, and the day after that.”

Police said the mass murder unfolded before 4 a.m. on Sunday. Cops were called for a report of a boy with gunshot wounds on the street. As that victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, investigators went to a nearby home where they found the others shot to death.

Among those slain was a pregnant woman who was rushed to the hospital, but she and her unborn child could not be saved, police said at an afternoon briefing.

No motive was given for the worst shooting in the city in more than a decade, but authorities said it was not a random act.

“I want to be very clear about something: What happened this morning was not an act of simple gun violence,” the mayor said. “What happened this morning was a mass murder, a choice of an individual or individuals to bring—and I do not use these words lightly—terror to our community.”

As officials pleaded for tips that would lead them to the culprit, Hogsett said police would track down whether any guns involved in the incident were illegally and hold the sellers accountable and would also arrest anyone harboring the shooter or shooters.

“We will not stop until anyone complicit with this act of violence is held fully responsible,” he said.