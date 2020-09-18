Indianapolis Racial Justice Activist Confesses to Lying About Being Black
PAGING RACHEL DOLEZAL
An Indianapolis racial justice activist admitted to lying about being Black in a social media post Friday. Satchuel Cole wrote on Facebook, “I have taken up space as a Black person while knowing I am white. I have used Blackness when it was not mine to use. I have asked for support and energy as a Black person... I am sorry for the harm I have caused. I am sorry for the hurt and betrayal.” Cole worked with Indy10 Black Lives Matter and Indy SURJ and served as a Grand Marshal for the Indianapolis pride parade in 2020, according to the Indianapolis Star. Cole had claimed their father was Black, but the website BlackIndyLIVE.com published an expose demonstrating that was not true. The summer has seen a number of high-profile confessions of pretending to be Black, including a professor at George Washington University.