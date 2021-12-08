CHEAT SHEET
India’s Defense Chief Killed in Helicopter Crash
India’s top military official was killed Wednesday along with a dozen others in a helicopter crash. Gen. Bipin Rawat had served as Chief of Defense Staff for roughly two years. The cause of the crash in Southern India, which killed Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 others, is under investigation. One man survived, Group Capt. Varun Singh. He has been transported to a military hospital for treatment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Gen. Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier… His passing away has saddened me deeply.”