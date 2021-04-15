India’s Coronavirus Outbreak Spins Out of Control With 200K Cases in One Day
‘HORRIBLE SITUATION’
India recorded a staggering 200,739 coronavirus cases Wednesday, marking the seventh record daily increase in the last eight days. According to BBC News, the new surge is being largely driven in Maharashtra—India’s richest state and home to one of the world’s biggest cities, Mumbai—where a string of new restrictions were announced this week. State hospitals have warned they’re becoming overwhelmed, with Avinash Gawande, an official at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur, telling Sky News: “The situation is horrible. We are a 900-bed hospital, but there are about 60 patients waiting and we don’t have space for them.” The nation’s health ministry also reported a further 1,038 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total to 173,123, according to Johns Hopkins University. India has recorded the second-highest number of cases in the world.