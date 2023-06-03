India’s PM Visits Scene of Train Crash That Killed 280

CHEAT SHEET
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the scene of a three-way train crash that killed at least 280 people and left another 700 injured. As he walked, a tableau of sheer horror stood behind him: train cars twisted and piled atop each other, and workers were still trying to cut through the wreckage to remove bodies. “I could locate the emergency window, and we managed to get out of the train,” Shashwat Gupta, 25, who survived the collision, told The New York Times. “In the other coaches I could hear shouting, crying. There was a lot of blood.”