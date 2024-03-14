Indicted FBI Rat Was Paid by Texas Firm Tied to Trump World: Report
MONEY HONEY
An American company that forked over a huge payday to onetime FBI informant Alexander Smirnov has ties to a British firm owned by business associates of Donald Trump, according to The Guardian. Smirnov is charged with feeding federal agents false information about the Biden family and their business dealings in Ukraine—lies he allegedly began peddling in 2020, the same year he was paid $600,000 by the Texas-based Economic Transformation Technologies, the newspaper reported on Thursday. ETT’s chief executive is Christopher Condon, who is also one of three shareholders in the now-dissolved ETT Investment Holding Limited in London. The other two shareholders are Pakistani-American investor Shahal Khan and Dubai businessman Farooq Arjomand. Both Khan and Arjomand boast ties to Trump “through Trump associates,” according to The Guardian. Arjomand, who was also listed as an adviser on ETT’s American website, is also a board member of Damac Properties, a Dubai developer that has “partnered with Trump for a decade,” The Guardian reported. The former chairman of Damac, billionaire Hussain Sajwani, is close with the former president, attending his 2016 inauguration. “Hussein, Damac, a friend of mine, a great guy,” Trump reportedly said in 2017.