CHEAT SHEET
I’LL PLAY BALL
Indicted Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas Now Willing to Comply With Impeachment Inquiry: Lawyer
Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who was indicted on campaign-finance charges, is now prepared to comply with requests for materials and testimony from Congress in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump. According to Reuters, Parnas aided Giuliani—Trump’s personal attorney—in digging up dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. “We will honor and not avoid the committee’s requests to the extent they are legally proper, while scrupulously protecting Mr. Parnas’ privileges including that of the Fifth Amendment,” lawyer Joseph Bondy said, referring to his client’s right to avoid self-incrimination. Parnas denied a request from Congress last month to provide documents and testimony, with his lawyer John Dowd reportedly writing to lawmakers that the request was “overly broad and unduly burdensome.”
Parnas and his associate, Igor Fruman, both pleaded not guilty to being part of a scheme that used a shell company to donate to a pro-Trump election committee. They’re also accused of raising money for an ex-congressman as part of an attempt to get the then-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed from her post. In addition, Parnas is tied to pro-Trump lawyers Victoria Toensing and Joe DiGenova—who were hired by a Ukrainian oligarch wanted by U.S. authorities over conspiracy charges.