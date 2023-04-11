Election-Denying MAGA Clerk Tina Peters Ducks Prison Time
‘SURPRISED’
Tina Peters, the former Colorado county clerk who was indicted last year for allegedly breaching her own voting machines, was on Monday sentenced to house arrest and community service in a separate obstruction case. Peters was slapped with four months of home detention with an ankle monitor and was ordered to complete 120 hours of community service within a year. She was also handed a $750 fine. A stay in the case was issued as Harvey Steinberg, Peters’ attorney, said they would appeal the decision. Steinberg told CNN that he had been “surprised that the DA would seek a jail sentence after she was acquitted of the most serious charge” of obstructing a peace officer. A jury convicted her on a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of a government operation in March. The charges stemmed from Peters’ alleged attempts to physically prevent investigators from executing a warrant to seize her iPad at a local bagel shop last year.