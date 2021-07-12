Indicted Trump Org CFO Removed as Officer of Several Subsidiaries
SLOW FADE
Allen Weisselberg has been removed as an officer from several Trump Organization entities after being indicted on criminal tax charges, The Wall Street Journal reports. Documents reportedly show he’s lost his positions at the Trump Payroll Corp.—which also faces criminal charges—Trump National Golf Club, Trump International Hotels Management, Mar-a-Lago, and the Trump International Golf Club in Scotland. Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted the Trump Organization and Weisselberg, the company’s longtime CFO, for a 15-year tax fraud scheme. As part of the scheme, Weisselberg allegedly hid nearly $1.8 million from federal and local tax authorities. Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty and is expected to stay with former President Trump’s family business, sources told WSJ.