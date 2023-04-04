CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    SEE IT: Trump Photographed Under Arrest at Manhattan Courthouse

    ARRAIGNED

    Rachel Olding

    Breaking News Editor

    REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

    In historic scenes, former President Donald Trump was filmed and photographed under arrest as he walked through the hallways of the Manhattan Criminal Court to his arraignment on Tuesday afternoon.

    Trump was arrested upon his arrival at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office at about 1:23 p.m. ET, CNN reported, and he was then fingerprinted and processed ahead of his 2:15 p.m. arraignment. Unlike most criminal defendants who walk down the same hallway, Trump was not wearing handcuffs, and reportedly did not have a mugshot taken. Photographers later captured images of Trump sitting next to his lawyers in the courtroom. He faces charges of falsifying business records in relation to a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. After his arraignment, the indictment against Trump will be unsealed, and the former president is, unsurprisingly, vowing to speak publicly just outside the courtroom’s doors.

    Trump was photographed alongside members of his legal team in court.

    REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

    Read it at The Daily Beast