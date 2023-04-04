SEE IT: Trump Photographed Under Arrest at Manhattan Courthouse
ARRAIGNED
In historic scenes, former President Donald Trump was filmed and photographed under arrest as he walked through the hallways of the Manhattan Criminal Court to his arraignment on Tuesday afternoon.
Trump was arrested upon his arrival at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office at about 1:23 p.m. ET, CNN reported, and he was then fingerprinted and processed ahead of his 2:15 p.m. arraignment. Unlike most criminal defendants who walk down the same hallway, Trump was not wearing handcuffs, and reportedly did not have a mugshot taken. Photographers later captured images of Trump sitting next to his lawyers in the courtroom. He faces charges of falsifying business records in relation to a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. After his arraignment, the indictment against Trump will be unsealed, and the former president is, unsurprisingly, vowing to speak publicly just outside the courtroom’s doors.