READ IT YOURSELF: Prosecutors Unseal 25-Page Indictment Against Trump Org, CFO

A Manhattan grand jury has charged former President Donald Trump’s family business and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg with criminal tax fraud, falsifying business records, and scheming to defraud the government. Weisselberg was separately charged with grand larceny, too. A 25-page indictment was unsealed Thursday afternoon, moments after a handcuffed Weisselberg was led into a courtroom, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. Read the indictment here.