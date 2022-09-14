Indictments ‘Remote’ as Trump-Hyped Russia Probe Winds Down
‘BATED BREATH’
A three-year investigation requested by the Trump administration into the origins of the Mueller report seems to be winding down with little fanfare. John Durham was asked in 2019 to probe the origins of the investigation into Trump’s campaign ties to Russia, which the administration hoped would lead to prosecutions of former FBI officials tied to the investigation, but not much seems to have come out of it. Instead, the investigation has attempted to build cases against a cybersecurity lawyer and an analyst with ties to Christopher Steele, but no charges have been drawn and indictments appear “remote,” The New York Times reported. To add to it, Durham’s grand jury expired recently, and although he could request another one, it’s not in the plans, according to the newspaper. Durham is expected to wrap up his report by the end of the year, but there’s no guarantee that it will be made public. That will be up to Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide. “The public is waiting ‘with bated breath’ for the Durham Report, which should reveal corruption at a level never seen before in our country,” Trump wrote on his social media network, Truth Social, in late August.