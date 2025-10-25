Indie Rockers Slap DHS With Video Takedown Notice
NOT FOR YOU
The Department of Homeland Security has removed a video from X after an indie rock band slapped it with a takedown notice and accused it of pushing “propaganda,” reports NME. The post in question featured the MGMT song “Little Dark Age,” which played in the background as officers were shown arresting protesters in Portland, Oregon—the latest blue city that President Donald Trump has ordered federal intervention in. “MGMT is aware of ‘Little Dark Age’ being featured in a propaganda video by the Department of Homeland Security and has issued a takedown request for the unauthorized use of their music,” a statement from the band said. It is not the first time the band has had to quash its music’s use in right-wing politics. It also released a scathing statement opposing the U.K. Conservative Party’s use of the track in an advertisement of their own last year. “How many times do we have to remind you jokers that this song is NOT fair game for your utter garbage?” the band said. “Let’s all laugh at this dingus. Clock’s ticking, mate. Happy Independence Day.”