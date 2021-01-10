Indonesian Divers Locate Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 on Sea Floor
TRAGEDY
Indonesian divers located large parts of the fuselage and the black boxes of the downed Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 on the floor of the Java Sea on Sunday, one day after the Boeing 737-500 disappeared shortly after takeoff from Jakarta with 62 passengers and crew on board. “We received reports from the diver team that the visibility in the water is good and clear, allowing the discovery of some parts of the plane,” Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said in a statement Sunday. “We are sure that is the point where the plane crashed.” Late Saturday, rescuers retrieved body parts, clothing and metal scraps from the debris field. The cause of the crash is still unclear but fishermen in the area reported hearing a large explosion around the time the flight disappeared from radar.