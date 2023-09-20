Indonesian Influencer Jailed for Two Years After Eating Pork on TikTok
TASTE TEST
An Indonesian influencer has been jailed for two years after posting a TikTok video showing her praying and saying the Islamic phrase “Bismillah” before eating crispy pork skin. BBC News reports that Lina Luftiawati, a Muslim who posts under the Indian name Lina Mukherjee, decided to try pork out of curiosity on a trip to Bali, a mainly Hindu island in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country. The video went viral, with millions of views, but Luftiawati was reported not just for eating pork, despite her faith forbidding it, but for the phrase she uttered first: Bismillah is the Arabic for “in the name of God.” She was charged in May with “inciting hatred.” Aside from her two-year jail term, she was also ordered to pay a fine of around $16,000.