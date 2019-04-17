Indonesian President Widodo Set to Win Election Against Nationalist Rival

Indonesia's incumbent leader, President Joko Widodo, is set for a second term after initial election results showed him with a lead over ultra-nationalistic rival Prabowo Subianto. Tens of millions of Indonesians cast votes in huge presidential and legislative elections. The campaign saw Widodo’s moderate government fight against Subianto’s nationalist rhetoric that urged the country to vote for his strongman leadership. Around 193 million people were eligible to vote at more than 800,000 polling stations spread across the country. Pre-election polls gave Widodo a large lead of as much as 20 percentage points—but analysts said the actual results looked like they would be tighter than predicted.