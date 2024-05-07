Indy Sports Columnist Suspended Over Uncomfortable Caitlin Clark Interaction
CONSEQUENCES
A longtime sports columnist for the Indianapolis Star’s website was suspended for two weeks after a cringeworthy interaction with Caitlin Clark at her first news conference as an Indiana Fever player last month, according to a report from sportswriter Bob Kravitz. Gregg Doyel, who has since apologized for his “clumsy and awkward” remarks to Clark, will also be barred from covering any Indiana Fever games this season. Kravitz, a former Indy Star writer, reported Doyel’s suspension in his Substack newsletter on Tuesday. Doyel, who has not published a column since April 29, is expected to return to work on May 13. He declined to comment on the matter to Kravitz when reached for comment. Doyel was on the wrong end of virality after the April 17 conference, in which he began a question to Clark by making her signature heart-hands gesture. After the former Hawkeyes star responded that she made the gesture “at my family after every game,” Doyel said, “Start doing it to me and we’ll get along just fine.” He offered an apology later that same day, tweeting that he had welcomed Clark to Indiana “in my uniquely oafish way.” He also published a contrite column titled “Caitlin Clark, I’m so sorry. On Wednesday I was part of the problem.”