Infamous Double Murderer Dies at 78
Betty Broderick, the woman whose murder of her ex-husband and his wife in 1989 was extensively documented in books and on television, died on Friday at 78, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told TMZ. Broderick, who had been serving a 32-year-to-life sentence at the California Institute for Women, died at an outside medical facility of natural causes, according to CDCR. Broderick’s attorney husband, Daniel, filed for divorce in Sept. 1985, after confessing to having an affair with his assistant, Linda Kolkena, who was 16 years younger than him. Daniel, who was granted custody of their four children, married Linda in April 1989. That November, at 5:30 a.m., Betty used a key from her daughter to enter Daniel and Linda’s home, where she shot and killed them both while they were sleeping. Betty was denied parole most recently in January 2017, when she was “defiant, smirked, and in complete denial” during the hearing, according to San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Richard Sachs. Brockerick’s story has been portrayed in several books and on television, as well as in the Netflix series, Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story.