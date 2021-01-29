Infamous Redditor Behind GameStop Mania Speaks: ‘I’m Not Out for Anybody’
BASEMENT REVOLUTION
The YouTuber and Reddit user credited with starting the insane GameStop surge that has confounded Wall Street told the Wall Street Journal in his first interview: “I didn’t expect this.” Previously only known by his Reddit username DeepFuckingValue and his YouTube name Roaring Kitty, 34-year-old Keith Gill has been unmasked as a former marketing employee for Mutual Life Insurance Co. and young dad who films videos in the basement of his suburban Boston home. “I’m not out for anybody,” he said, adding that he started his YouTube channel for education purposes.
DeepFuckingValue was among the first people on the WallStreetBets subreddit to start aggressively pumping up GameStop stocks. Shares were at $347.51 on Wednesday, up from $18 at the beginning of the year. “This story is so much bigger than me,” Gill said. “I support these retail investors, their ability to make a statement.” With his earnings, the former college distance runner said he’s considering building an indoor track in his hometown.