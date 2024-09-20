Trump’s Shortest-Lived Aide Is ‘Working Alongside’ Kamala Harris

Donald Trump’s shortest-tenured political aide has a new gig in Washington—advising the Democratic nominee for president.

Anthony Scaramucci, who infamously served as Trump’s White House communications director for just 10 days in 2017, said Thursday he’s now “working alongside” Kamala Harris’ campaign.

The advisory role isn’t within the campaign itself, he said during a panel at a crypto conference. Instead, he says the veep’s team has called on him to help develop her policies on digital assets ahead of Election Day.

“There’s a group of cryptocurrency advocates, bitcoin advocates, etc. that are working alongside her to distance the Democratic Party away from Elizabeth Warren,” he said at TOKEN2049.

Scaramucci, 60, is the founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in cryptocurrencies.

The Long Island native was fired from his Trump White House gig after a bizarre week-and-a-half. In that period, his wife filed for divorce, he missed the birth of his son, and he went on profane tirades against MAGA figures like Steve Bannon in on-the-record chats with reporters. That included him referring to the recently-departed Chief of Staff Reince Priebus a “paranoid schizophrenic.”

Scaramucci has been a thorn in Trump’s side ever since, going on TV as far back as 2019 to slam the former president as a racist for his comments about women of color.

Scaramucci went on to found a Super PAC that supported Joe Biden in the 2020 election, and, ever since, he’s taken seemingly any chance he has to attack Trump. That included an August interview when he described him as “old” and “boring” in a chat with the Daily Mail.

Harris also embraced Scaramucci earlier this month, inviting him as a campaign guest at her debate against Donald Trump.