    Freeway the Sea Lion, a Beloved San Diego Icon, Dies

    Katie Hawkinson

    Freeway the sea lion climbing out of water.

    SeaWorld San Diego/Facebook

    Freeway—a beloved 200-pound sea lion known for his repeated excursions to restaurants, tourist locations and, of course, freeways—was euthanized earlier this week after suffering from a terminal progressive disease, his caretakers at SeaWorld San Diego announced Friday. Since 2021, Freeway has been rescued or spotted around the San Diego International Airport, nearby the Naval Base Point Loma, and at a deli. In January 2022, he ended up 4 miles from the coast on State Route 94, earning him his nickname. After being rescued, released and still finding his way back to civilization, SeaWorld decided to become his permanent caretakers in May. “His adventurous spirit won the hearts of all San Diegans and he will be remembered for that and so much more,” SeaWorld San Diego said.

